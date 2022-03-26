Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

