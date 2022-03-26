Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.47 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $410.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

