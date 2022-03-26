Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $87.04

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.04, but opened at $91.39. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 3,981 shares.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.