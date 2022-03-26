StockNews.com Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $554.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.73. Lam Research has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.