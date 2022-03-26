Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 352,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 810,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a market cap of C$189.20 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Get Arena Minerals alerts:

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.