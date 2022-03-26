BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
