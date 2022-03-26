BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

