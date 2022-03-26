Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.62.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,274,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.