Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
DOX stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,274,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
