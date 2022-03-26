Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.54

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 81084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,068,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
