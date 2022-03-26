Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.54

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 81084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,068,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.