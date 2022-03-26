Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

HEP opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

