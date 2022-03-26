NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.61

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 17227956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $787.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.16.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
