NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.61

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 17227956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $787.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.