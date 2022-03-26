Short Interest in Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Rises By 6,212.9%

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 6,212.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WDLF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Social Life Network has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Social Life Network alerts:

About Social Life Network (Get Rating)

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Life Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Life Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.