Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 15,650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,071,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Trans Global Group, Inc focuses on effecting a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company operates as an investment company that plans to acquire companies in the liquor industry in China. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector.

