Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,892 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,892 ($38.07) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,330 ($30.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.43) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,670 ($35.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,400.17 ($31.60).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,305 ($30.34) on Thursday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,781 ($23.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,451 ($32.27). The company has a market capitalization of £44.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,251.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.92), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($414,951.17).

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.