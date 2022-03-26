Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.50. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 83.65 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.49).
Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
