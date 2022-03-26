Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.50. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 83.65 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.49).

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

