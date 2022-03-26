Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.60) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.86).

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 787 ($10.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 809.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.94. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.67).

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,981.69).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

