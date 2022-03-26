Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 657 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 766.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £598.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

