Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.96% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 657 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 766.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £598.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09).
