$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Discovery posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

