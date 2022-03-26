Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to “Hold”

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

