Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

