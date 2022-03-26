Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

