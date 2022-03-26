StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.
Sanmina stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.