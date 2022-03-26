StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

