Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.15. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 93,331 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.30.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
