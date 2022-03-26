Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.40. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 856,568 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

The firm has a market cap of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

