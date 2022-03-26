Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $3.15. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 136,981 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. Analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

