Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.16

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.16 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 37.56 ($0.49). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37.35 ($0.49), with a volume of 611,484 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($65,165.88).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

