AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $29.99 on Friday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.