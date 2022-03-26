Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.