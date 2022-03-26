MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDXH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000.

