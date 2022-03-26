Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

