Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Financial Survey

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 2.99% 3.77% 1.24% Trean Insurance Group 7.69% 5.28% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.73%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $588.55 million 0.42 $17.58 million $0.50 14.52 Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.07 $19.33 million $0.32 14.22

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

