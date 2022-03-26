ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of ITVPF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. ITV has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

