Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 255 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 313 ($4.12) to GBX 255 ($3.36) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.