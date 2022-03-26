CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.
About CareRx (Get Rating)
