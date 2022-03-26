Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,980,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,298,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

