Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of HTHT opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 760,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after buying an additional 866,280 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

