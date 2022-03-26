Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

