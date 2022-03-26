DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.54.

DKNG opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

