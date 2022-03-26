INVO Bioscience’s (INVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

INVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

