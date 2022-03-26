Financial Review: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) versus All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.69 -$34.45 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 107.82 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01%

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

All For One Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

