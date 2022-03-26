iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 354 ($4.66) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

IOM stock opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.62.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

