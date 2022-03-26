Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) versus AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $86.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.57%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.27 $23.33 million ($0.03) -3,309.56

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Zanite Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16% AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Zanite Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zanite Acquisition (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

