Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.93.

Phreesia stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

