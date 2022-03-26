St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,680

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.24) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.63).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,447 ($19.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,458.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,546.66. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94).

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

