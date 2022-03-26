Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.48 ($0.05). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05), with a volume of 14,064 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.28.
About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)
