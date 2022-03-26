Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.53

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $18.75. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 759 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

