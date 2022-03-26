Short Interest in Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Drops By 63.4%

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

LQSIF stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Alcanna has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

