Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Drops By 64.0%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ING opened at $10.37 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

