Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Down 65.3% in March

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TETC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

