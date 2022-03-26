Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Cut to GBX 745 by Analysts at Barclays

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wise stock opened at GBX 503.80 ($6.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.44. Wise has a 52 week low of GBX 420.20 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.49).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

