adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

ADS opened at €212.45 ($233.46) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($220.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €224.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €254.80.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

